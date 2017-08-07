After-hours buzz: CAR, TWLO, MAR & more

Check out which companies are making headlines after the bell on Monday:

Shares of Twilio, a cloud-communications platform, surged nearly 11 percent in extended trading after the company crushed Wall Street expectations for its top and bottom lines for the second quarter. The company reported revenue of $95.9 million, a 49 percent increase from the year-ago quarter.

Avis' stock fell nearly 9 percent after hours after reporting second quarter earnings per share of 30 cents, falling short of the 55 cents EPS analysts polled by Thomson Reuters had projected. The car rental company also missed on revenue. Meanwhile, Avis is projecting between full-year earnings per share of $2.40 and $2.85. Analysts were projecting $2.82.

Tenet Healthcare shares dropped nearly 11 percent after-hours. The company narrowly missed second quarter earnings and revenue expectations, but it lowered its full-year guidance to between 69 cents and 99 cents per share. Wall Street was anticipating $1.12 per share.

Marriott beat both earnings and revenue estimates, but its shares fell about 2 percent in after-hours trading. The hotel company reported earnings per share of $1.13 and revenue of $5.80 billion. Analysts had expected $1.02 and $5.61 billion, respectively.

LendingClub shares rose 7.5 percent in extended trading after the online lending platform posted higher-than-expected revenue and surpassed estimates with its revenue guidance for the current quarter and the year.