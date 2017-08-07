Allergan CEO sees more millennials and men turning to aesthetic medical treatments   

The "selfie generation" could be even more of a needle-mover than you thought, at least according to Allergan Chairman, President and CEO Brent Saunders.

Of the 30 million people in the United States who consider getting aesthetic treatments like Allergan's Botox, only three million people actually follow through with getting the procedures.

But within that three million, "we see two new groups that are starting to emerge: millennials, which only account for maybe 10, 15 percent of the three million, and males, which also probably account for 10, 15 percent," Saunders told "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer on Monday.

Both millennials and males are relatively new to the aesthetic application space, but the groups are growing rapidly, the CEO said.

"So, yes, maybe the selfie generation has a lot to do with this," Saunders told Cramer.

Allergan has made a concerted push into the medical aesthetics space, its recent $2.48 billion acquisition of Zeltiq being the biopharmaceutical giant's latest move.

Allergan will add Zeltiq's signature body-contouring technology known as CoolSculpting to its list of aesthetic offerings, which also include Kybella, an injectable double-chin treatment.

Despite rumblings that Allergan's management was disappointed with Kybella's performance, Saunders assured Cramer that the treatment works, it will just take time to develop.

"We are creating a new market – the lower face," Saunders said. "It takes some time. It took us a long time to develop the upper face, several years. CoolSculpting, for fat reduction, it's been around six, seven years. We just hit somewhere around four, five million treatments. We're just hitting our stride. These new markets take a few years to develop. We should be patient. But Kybella works, it delivers exactly as the label indicates, and the injectors are getting comfortable with it."