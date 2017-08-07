Alphabet, Facebook and Twitter price targets hiked as analyst sees double-digit gains

On Alphabet, Sanderson said the stock is a buy and is going to reach the $1,210 a share within 12 months based on a forecast for higher revenue.

He said YouTube's contribution to the bottom line was probably unnaturally low last quarter due to advertising disruptions as large corporations voiced concerns over some of the videos where their ads were running.

The $1,210 price target is 28 percent above Alphabet's current price, at $945 a share.

MKM, however, said there are risks associated with this trade, including "potential for further fines from the European Commission." In June, the EU smacked a $2.7 billion fine on the internet search giant for antitrust practices.