CNBC’s Managing Asia Puts Spotlight on Early Disruptors

SINGAPORE, 8 August 2017 – CNBC, the world's leading business and financial news network, today announced a series of special editions of its longest-running feature show Managing Asia, which will focus on young business leaders who have made a name for themselves by disrupting their respective industries.

The focus on industry disruptors follows Managing Asia's relaunch in May this year, to commemorate its 20th year of broadcast. The special editions will uncover their ambitions and strategies for their businesses to grow even further.

The lineup of guests includes Catcha Group's Patrick Grove, Grab's Anthony Tan and JD.com's Richard Liu.

Christine Tan, CNBC's award-winning anchor and host of Managing Asia, will speak to the guests whose forward-thinking start-ups have successfully changed the way traditional industries offer services to the community.

Throughout its 20-year broadcast history, Managing Asia has featured top names like Mr Peter Seah, Chairman of DBS Group and Singapore Airlines, Mr Ronnie Chan, Chairman of Hang Lung Group; Mr Suh Kyung-Bae, Chairman and CEO of AmorePacific; and Mr Liew Mun Leong, Chairman of Surbana-Jurong and Changi Airport Group.

The transmission times for Managing Asia are as follows.

CNBC Asia

Every Friday, 1730 SIN/HK time

Complementing CNBC's daily news programming, Managing Asia is the network's feature show based out of Singapore that has captured the inspirations and aspirations of the visionaries, disruptors and titans who have shaped the region's economy.

11 August: Patrick Grove, Co-founder and CEO, Catcha Group

Since his first interview on Managing Asia in 1999, Patrick Grove has taken five startups to IPO, sold one off for over US$500 million, now with big ambitions for his brainchild iflix. Asia's early disruptor reflects on the lessons and Southeast Asia's potential to create the next big disruption.

18 August: Anthony Tan, Co-founder and CEO, Grab

Racing against ride-hailing rivals, Anthony Tan shares Grab's plans to ride on its regional expansion and dominate Asia's transportation industry.

25 August: Richard Liu, Chairman and CEO, JD.COM

Richard Liu, the founder of China's JD.com, talks about his strategy to keep his e-commerce empire flying high by building the most extensive drone delivery network in the world.

