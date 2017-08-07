Elon Musk’s Tesla could soon be overtaken in the global ‘arms race’ for batteries, strategist says

Elon Musk's auto manufacturing firm Tesla appears to be in the lead in the "arms race" for lithium-ion batteries, but others may be soon to follow, a former prominent Credit Suisse research head told CNBC on Monday.

Musk recently announced plans to build the world's biggest lithium-ion battery storage project in South Australia. Meanwhile, construction of the company's highly anticipated 35-watt-hour "Gigafactory 1" lithium-ion battery factory is still underway.

"There's a kind of arms race on batteries around the world. We know that Elon Musk with Tesla has got this Gigafactory. The Chinese are racing to overtake him; they'll have three times the capacity. And then in Germany, we've just heard announcement of a new plan for a $1 billion factory on batteries," Giles Keating, now the chairman at investment consultancy Werthstein Institute, told CNBC Monday.

A report published by Bloomberg Intelligence in June said that factories planned by Chinese companies could have the capacity to produce more than 120 gigawatts an hour by 2021 – enough to supply 1.5 million Tesla Model S vehicles.

And a German consortium of companies led by Frankfurt-based start-up TerraE Holding GmbH is currently preparing to set up its own 34-watt-hour lithium-ion battery cell production facilities, touted as Germany's answer to the Gigafactory.