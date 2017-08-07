European markets seen higher; new North Korea sanctions, data eyed

Bourses in Europe are expected to start the week higher, taking cues from other global markets after a stronger-than-expected jobs report in the U.S.

The FTSE 100 is seen 15 points higher at 7,529; the DAX in Germany is set to open up by 10 points at 12312 and the CAC 40 is seen higher by 11 points at 5,212.

With the earnings season mostly over, investors will be watching out for new data reports. The Swiss National Bank is set to publish foreign exchange reserves and announce inflation numbers after 8:00 a.m. London time. The U.K.'s Halifax house price index for July is due at 8.30 a.m. London time.