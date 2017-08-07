    ×

    Europe Markets

    European markets seen higher; new North Korea sanctions, data eyed

    • Basic resources stocks are set to be on investors' radar after China iron ore prices jumped 7 percent on Monday.
    • The U.K.'s Halifax house price index for July is due at 8.30 a.m. London time.
    • Oil prices edged lower on Monday morning but were still at a nine-week high.

    Bourses in Europe are expected to start the week higher, taking cues from other global markets after a stronger-than-expected jobs report in the U.S.

    The FTSE 100 is seen 15 points higher at 7,529; the DAX in Germany is set to open up by 10 points at 12312 and the CAC 40 is seen higher by 11 points at 5,212.

    With the earnings season mostly over, investors will be watching out for new data reports. The Swiss National Bank is set to publish foreign exchange reserves and announce inflation numbers after 8:00 a.m. London time. The U.K.'s Halifax house price index for July is due at 8.30 a.m. London time.

    Vote
    Vote to see results
    Total Votes:

    Not a Scientific Survey. Results may not total 100% due to rounding.

    China Iron Ore Prices Soar; Sanctions on North Korea

    Basic resources stocks are set to be on investors' radar after China iron ore prices jumped 7 percent on Monday on fears of supply shortage in the winter. BHP Billiton and Rio Tinto were up by more than 2 percent in Sydney.

    Meanwhile, the United Nations decided to implement new sanctions against North Korea over its intercontinental ballistic missile tests. The sanctions could slash $3 billion of the country's annual export revenue, Reuters reported. In a telephone call on Sunday, President Donald Trump and South Korean President Moon Jae-in agreed to apply maximum pressure on Pyongyang. In China, state media reported that the U.S. needed to curb its "moral arrogance" over North Korea, also according to Reuters.

    In commodity markets, oil prices edged lower on Monday morning but were still at a nine-week high after strong jobs data and a slight drop in rig counts in the U.S. Brent was trading at $52.2 per barrel and WTI was being sold at $49.44.

    How does China see the latest sanctions on North Korea   

    Follow CNBC International on Twitter and Facebook.

    Related Securities

    Symbol
    Price
    		  
    Change
    %Change
    FTSE
    ---
    DAX
    ---
    CAC
    ---
    VANG MSCI EU
    ---
    IEV
    ---
    EWG
    ---
    UK
    ---
    EWQ
    ---

    Playing

    Share this video...

    ×

    Watch Next...