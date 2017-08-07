    ×

    Samsung just announced a rugged version of the Galaxy S8 that won't shatter

    Samsung announced a more rugged version of the Galaxy S8 on Monday.

    The new device is called the Galaxy S8 Active and will be sold on AT&T in the United States beginning Friday.

    Samsung typically launches a tougher version of its Galaxy S smartphones a few months after the original launches. As with previous models, the Galaxy S8 Active offers military-grade dust and water resistance and what Samsung promises is a "shatter resistant" screen.

    Know this, though: Previous models of Galaxy Active devices have sometimes been less water resistant in real world tests, despite Samsung's claims.

    The Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ are already water resistant and, while prone to cracking, will still survive a dunk in the pool just fine.

