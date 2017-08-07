Here are Credit Suisse's favorite software stock ideas for the next year

Software stocks have crushed the market this year and a Wall Street analyst believes the industry's strong performance will continue.



The sector has rallied 23 percent year to date versus the S&P 500's 10 percent return, according to Credit Suisse's research. Cloud-oriented software stocks are up even more with a 30 percent gain in the same time frame.



Here are three outperform-rated companies in the industry recommended by Credit Suisse analyst Michael Nemeroff in a note to clients Monday, along with the firm's current price targets.



1) Shopify (SHOP)



Nemeroff has a $110 12-month price target on Shopify shares, representing 14 percent upside from Friday's close.

"The SHOP juggernaut continues … SHOP's Q2 surprised positively on almost every metric, blowing away merchant additions (now greater than >500K), which sets the stage for faster than expected growth in all areas of the business over the next few qtrs, at least, including breaking through the profitability barrier, which we view as one of the final frontiers for the Shopify juggernaut."