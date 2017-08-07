Joe Biden just brought the debate over medical records into the limelight

Millions of people don't have access to their medical records. A recent exchange between former Vice President Joe Biden and the CEO of one of the largest health IT companies in America offers some insight into why.

As reported by Politico, Biden asked Judy Faulkner, CEO of medical record vendor Epic Systems, why patients shouldn't have access to their medical records.

Faulkner reportedly responded: "Why do you want your medical records?" There are a thousand pages of which you understand 10."

According to a source cited by the report, it went "downhill from there."

Health Twitter erupted in outrage at Faulkner:

For some, this discussion seemed to a rare window into her psychology -- Faulkner, who is also one of the richest women in America, is notoriously reluctant to speak to the press.

Others see this exchange as indicative of Epic's unwillingness to share patient health data, which serves the company's bottom line. Patient advocates stressed on Twitter and other forums that Epic's patient interfaces are not well-designed, and are extremely difficult to use.