Trader: Albemarle is breaking out

Both Nvidia and Albemarle hit new all-time highs during Monday's trading session, and "Halftime Report" expert Josh Brown believes their run is far from over.

Each company is a leader in its field, which Brown believes will drive these stocks higher.

ALBEMARLE:

Brown owns Albemarle as way to play the electric vehicle space without having to own actual auto stocks. The Baton Rouge-based company manufactures lithium, which is used in electric vehicles.

"If you want to be bullish on electric vehicles but you don't trust what Musk is doing financially at Tesla, the play is lithium," he argued on the "Halftime Report."

He notes that car makers from Tesla, to Mercedes-Benz to Volvo need lithium to manufacture electric vehicles, which means demand will remain high for Albemarle's products. Brown also points out that there are very few companies that manufacture lithium, meaning Albemarle is in a strong position as demand for electric vehicles rises.

"This thing is breaking out...trend looks phenomenal."

Brown argues that auto-makers from