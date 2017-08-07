British consumers will be able to request that their data is erased and to ask social media giants like Facebook to delete embarrassing posts under new data protection legislation.

The law, which will enshrine the European Union's General Data Protection Rule (GDPR), is intended to give the public more control over what happens with their personal data – including the "right to be forgotten."

Plans to update the country's data protection laws were announced in a statement of intent on Monday. Digital Minister Matt Hancock said that the new law would support U.K. businesses and consumers alike.

"Our measures are designed to support businesses in their use of data, and give consumers the confidence that their data is protected and those who misuse it will be held to account," Hancock said in a statement on Monday.