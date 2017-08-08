After hours buzz: DIS, NFLX, PCLN & more

Check out which companies are making headlines after the bell:

Shares of Disney fell more than 3 percent in extended trading after it reported revenue that missed expectations. The mass media and entertainment conglomerate will also pull movies from Netflix and launch its own streaming service.

Netflix shares dropped nearly 3 percent in after-hours trading in response to Disney's announcement that it will pull it movies from the streaming service.

Shares of Hertz jumped 4 percent after hours after the rental company posted revenue that was in-line with Wall Street expectations.

Shares of Priceline sunk 6 percent after the company reported weak guidance for its third quarter. Another provider of travel-related discounts, Trip Advisor, saw its shares drop 6 percent as well, potentially due to Priceline's weak outlook.

Shares of Fossil Group tanked 20 percent after the fashion accessory company reported a wider-than-expected loss per share and revenue that missed Wall Street's views.