Bitcoin climbs to record, nearly three times the price of gold

Bitcoin's jump to record highs this week put the digital currency close to being triple the price of gold.

"Our initial bitcoin report viewed bitcoin as a 'store of value' and over time would be seen as an alternative to gold," Thomas Lee, co-founder of Fundstrat, said in an email. In July, he became the first major Wall Street strategist to issue a bitcoin report, titled "A framework for valuing bitcoin as a substitute for gold."

Bitcoin traded near $3,487 Tuesday afternoon after hitting an all-time high of $3,525.04 earlier in the day, according to CoinDesk.

That's less than $300 away from triple the price of gold. Gold futures for December delivery settled $2.10 lower Tuesday, at $1,262.60 an ounce.

Bitcoin's first cross above gold's price this year on a closing basis was on March 2, according to data from CoinDesk and FactSet.