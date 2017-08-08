Chinese Uber rival Didi is now making a move in the Middle East and North Africa

Chinese ride-hailing giant Didi Chuxing has announced plans to expand its business in the Middle East and North Africa.

The Uber rival said it would enter into a strategic partnership with the Dubai-based car booking service Careem to strengthen its presence in the region.

It follows the firm's decision last Tuesday to team up with another Uber rival, Taxify, to grow its operations across Europe, Africa and Asia. The company has been setting up similar deals in Latin America, and with the U.S. ride-hailing app Lyft.

"Growing urban populations and economic and social diversity in the MENA (Middle East and North Africa) region present enormous opportunities for the ride-hailing economy," Didi Chuxing CEO Cheng Wei said in a press statement on Tuesday.

"Through technology exchange and co-development, we look to support continued growth and transformation of the region's transportation industry, tap into the significant potential of the local internet economy and foster more innovative services for a broader network of communities around the world."