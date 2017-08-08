European markets seen lower; China trade disappoints; Savills, Bellway reports

European equities are set to open lower on Tuesday morning after Chinese trade data overnight came in below expectations.

The FTSE 100 is set to open 15 points lower at 7,515, the DAX is seen off by 14 points at 12,233 and the CAC is set to start lower by 6 points at 5,197.

Asian equities walked away from nearing a decade high after data showed lower than expected imports and exports from China in July. In renminbi terms, exports grew 11.2 percent and imports rose 14.7 percent. Steel and iron ore prices rose again following the data, which could push basic resources stocks in Europe higher at the open.

Investors will also be watching out for trade data in Germany and France, due at 7:00 a.m. and 7:45 a.m. London time, respectively.