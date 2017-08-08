We're combining with brick-and-mortar better than Amazon, says Chinese e-commerce giant

Chinese e-commerce giant JD.com's partnership with American retail corporation Wal-Mart is proving successful — leaving even large competitors like Amazon in its wake — according to JD.com International President Winston Cheng.

"We're integrating with Wal-Mart in a much tighter partnership, which ... potentially, Amazon might do with Whole Foods," Cheng told CNBC.

"But for us, we've already started on this strategy over a year ago with Wal-Mart."

JD.com is China's number two e-commerce player, ranked behind Alibaba. In 2016, the Chinese firm brought over Wal-Mart's e-commerce operations. Since then, both companies have been working to integrate their platforms, inventories and customer resources in China.

Chinese shoppers are now able to purchase U.S.-made products from Wal-Mart stores from JD's online platform directly. JD.com is offering customers over 1,700 of the U.S. firm's most popular items from its retail stores in China, reports said.

According to Cheng, the strategic partnership is bringing about significant benefits to both the companies.