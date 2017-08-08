It's full-steam ahead on tax reform ... with no details

Millions of dollars flow into big tax battle on Capitol Hill Friday, 4 Aug 2017 | 7:31 AM ET | 01:33

Nevertheless, Republicans are in their home districts this month, charged with ginning up popular support for tax reform. Various activist groups are waging campaigns, too, in an effort to sway public opinion.

Part of the uncertainty arises from the differences between President Donald Trump's most recent wish list and last year's Republican blueprint for tax reform. There also are differences among Republicans themselves, and the potential for Democratic pushback is high if only wealthy Americans benefit from any proposed changes.

Additionally, the balance between corporate tax cuts and individual relief could prove trickier because the idea of a levy on imports — which would offset reduced revenue from corporate tax relief — has now been nixed, according to the GOP statement released last month.

Nevertheless, Republicans are "fully committed to ensuring that ordinary Americans keep more of their hard-earned money," according to the statement. It also says reform would "eliminate most of the tax breaks that mainly benefit high-income" taxpayers.

Among the changes on the table, as expressed in both the 35-page GOP tax reform blueprint released in 2016 and Trump's one-page plan unveiled in April: