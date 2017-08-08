It's full-steam ahead on tax reform ... with no details

Despite facing September deadlines to increase the debt ceiling and pass a new federal budget, Republican congressional leaders have made it clear that tax reform will be their legislative priority when they return from their August recess.
Yet exactly what's in their plan remains unclear. And based on a joint White House-GOP statement — which outlines a philosophical approach to changing the U.S. tax code but includes no specifics — even lawmakers are unsure what they will begin debating next month with the goal of passing a bill before the end of the year.
"One big challenge they face is that there's no clear starting point," said Kyle Pomerleau, director of federal projects for the Tax Foundation.