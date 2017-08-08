For most people, the neighborhood Blockbuster is fast becoming a distant memory. But in Eagle River, Alaska, they're still going strong.

Generally, when a chain shuts down, it shuts down completely. But every now and then a few locations survive, whether because they're vital to their community, independently run shops where the owners have no intention of following the parent company's lead or via new owners who want to leave a porch light on as they consider a new approach.

You'll often have to travel a little out of your way to find some of these businesses, but if you're suffering pangs of nostalgia, it's a good way to step back in retail's timeline. Here's some retailers who were "all the rage" in their heyday and are now struggling to survive.