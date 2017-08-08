Bank CEO reportedly tells customers not to expect automatic refunds if they fall victim to fraud

Victims of bank fraud should not expect automatic refunds and are sometimes at fault for not taking a "duty of care", the CEO of RBS has reportedly said.

Chief Executive Ross McEwan said that banks could not always be blamed if customers give out their account details to online scammers, according to U.K. newspaper the Daily Mail.

"We are working very hard to help customers detect when there are difficulties, but I think this has to be in partnership with the customer and with the bank," McEwan told the paper on Monday.

"You can't keep blaming this on an organization where customers don't take their own duty of care as well."

"When people are passing their iPads or laptops over with their passwords and the likes, there's got to be a care here, otherwise this will just become a major issue for all and the cost will pass through."

The bank also owns NatWest, and is still 72 percent publicly funded by British taxpayers.