Seventh Annual Delivering Alpha Conference to be Held on September 12 in New York City

Pre-Eminent Summit Produced by CNBC and Institutional Investor

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., August 8, 2017— CNBC, First in Business Worldwide, and Institutional Investor, will host the seventh annual Delivering Alpha conference on September 12th at The Pierre in New York City.

This leading investor conference brings together the biggest names in the hedge fund and investor communities, as well as influential political and economic figures for a high-level discussion on the critical issues facing investors in today's global economy. The event features one-on-one interviews and panel discussions led by top journalists from CNBC and Institutional Investor.

Exclusive coverage of the Delivering Alpha conference will be featured on CNBC and CNBC.com.

This year's agenda is packed with an all-star roster including Steven Mnuchin, The 77th United States Secretary of the Treasury; Jamie Dimon, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, JPMorgan Chase & Co.; Raymond Dalio, Founder, Bridgewater Associates; Julian Robertson, Founder, Tiger Management; and Stephen A. Schwarzman, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Blackstone.

Additional speakers include:

Edward Breen, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, DuPont

Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, DuPont Jim Coulter , Co-Chief Executive Officer and Founding Partner, TPG Capital

, Co-Chief Executive Officer and Founding Partner, TPG Capital Mary Callahan Erdoes, Chief Executive Officer, J.P. Morgan Asset Management

Chief Executive Officer, J.P. Morgan Asset Management Leon Cooperman , Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Omega Advisors

, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Omega Advisors Ed Garden , Chief Investment Officer and Founding Partner, Trian Partners

, Chief Investment Officer and Founding Partner, Trian Partners Marc Lasry, Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder, Avenue Capital Group

Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder, Avenue Capital Group Chamath Palihapitiya , Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Social Capital

, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Social Capital Boaz Weinstein, Founder and Chief Investment Officer, Saba Capital Management, LP

Founder and Chief Investment Officer, Saba Capital Management, LP Ashbel Williams, Executive Director and Chief Investment Officer, Florida State Board of Administration, SBA

Follow @DeliveringAlpha, @CNBC and @iimag on Twitter and join the conversation using #DeliveringAlpha.

For more information and to purchase tickets go to: deliveringalpha.com.

A portion of the conference proceeds will benefit The Council for Economic Education (CEE), the nation's leading non-profit dedicated to increasing the economic and financial literacy of K-12 students.

