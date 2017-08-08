The hottest new trend in smartphones is staring you right in the face

The iPhone 7 Plus is a large phone, for example, with a 5.5-inch screen. It measures 6.2 x 3 inches in order to accommodate it. Meanwhile, the Galaxy S8, which doesn't have any size bezels, packs a larger 5.8-inch screen in a more compact 5.8-inch x 2.6-inch body.
While slimmer bezels — the areas around the sides, top and bottom of the smartphone — have been desired by industry reviewers for years now, it seems like a solution to a problem that didn't really exist for consumers.
I don't think I've ever heard a family member or friend, who I consider regular consumers, complain about the "bezels" on their smartphones. On the other hand, the new devices, such as the Galaxy S8, offer more immersive experiences for viewing movies and playing games. They also look really compelling — futuristic even — particularly next to a traditional smartphone without new screen technologies.