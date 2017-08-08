Trump warns North Korea threats 'will be met with fire and fury'

President Donald Trump on Tuesday warned North Korea about facing "fire and fury" if the isolated nation makes more threats to the United States.

"North Korea best not make any more threats to the United States," Trump told reporters, speaking slowly and deliberately with his arms crossed in front of him. "They will be met with fire and fury like the world has never seen. He has been very threatening ... and as I said they will be met with fire, fury and frankly power, the likes of which this world has never seen before."

Trump made the remarks while getting briefed on the U.S. opioid epidemic during what he calls a "working vacation" at his New Jersey golf club.

His comments came hours after revelations Pyongyang has successfully created a miniaturized nuclear weapon designed to fit inside its missiles. While miniaturizing marks a major step in North Korea's nuclear ambitions, it does not necessarily mean the country has an accurate nuclear-equipped intercontinental ballistic missile, yet.