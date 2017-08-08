    ×

    Politics

    Trump warns North Korea threats 'will be met with fire and fury'

    • President Donald Trump warns that threats from North Korea "will be met with fire and fury like the world has never seen."
    • North Korea has successfully created a miniaturized nuclear weapon that can fit in its missiles, according to NBC News and The Washington Post.
    President Donald Trump on Tuesday warned North Korea about facing "fire and fury" if the isolated nation makes more threats to the United States.

    "North Korea best not make any more threats to the United States," Trump told reporters, speaking slowly and deliberately with his arms crossed in front of him. "They will be met with fire and fury like the world has never seen. He has been very threatening ... and as I said they will be met with fire, fury and frankly power, the likes of which this world has never seen before."

    Trump made the remarks while getting briefed on the U.S. opioid epidemic during what he calls a "working vacation" at his New Jersey golf club.

    His comments came hours after revelations Pyongyang has successfully created a miniaturized nuclear weapon designed to fit inside its missiles. While miniaturizing marks a major step in North Korea's nuclear ambitions, it does not necessarily mean the country has an accurate nuclear-equipped intercontinental ballistic missile, yet.

    The development raises the stakes for Trump and other world leaders, who already faced difficult and limited options in dealing with North Korea's aggression. Trump has tried to leverage China, Pyongyang's only major ally, to get North Korea to change its behavior, but he has lamented a lack of success with Beijing.

    The U.N. Security Council on Saturday unanimously put new sanctions on North Korea over its continued missile tests. The country has tested two intercontinental ballistic missiles that landed off the coast of Japan this year. Some analysis has said one of those missiles could potentially reach the mainland United States.

    National security advisor H.R. McMaster recently said Trump is "not going to tolerate North Korea being able to threaten the United States."

    Pyongyang has repeatedly vowed retribution against the U.S. following sanctions or other measures meant to deter its nuclear and missile programs. After the U.N. imposed the newest sanctions, North Korea said it would bring "thousands-fold" revenge against the U.S.

    It is not clear what actions the U.S. will take in response to the latest developments in North Korea's nuclear program. Early this month, the U.S. tested an intercontinental ballistic missile just days after North Korea's own test.

    A senior congressional Democratic aide and former senior CIA official previously told NBC News they feared the U.S. would consider a limited first strike against North Korea.

    This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.

