In our brains, we all want to trade like George Soros: Find that one niche, stock or unexplored cave of the market that's going to yield pure platinum.

Yet if you talk with Meir Statman, an expert on behavioral finance, you're likely to become more static and less Soros. Statman, a professor at Santa Clara University, is the author of "Finance for Normal People: How Investors and Markets Behave."

Traders, Statman discovered in his research, are "more likely than not to reduce their returns rather than increase them. Abandon hope. The market is like a jungle, and the average investor is going to be killed."

Other than facing the desperation of competing against computers, math geniuses, hedge-fund moguls and institutions, your odds at winning in the market are greatly diminished by another factor: Your own psychology.