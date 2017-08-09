This company copied the Amazon Echo Dot and will sell for less - with Amazon's blessing

Chinese gadget-maker Eufy announced the Genie on Wednesday, a copycat of the Amazon Echo Dot that will ship with Amazon's smart Alexa assistant and will cost even less than the Dot.



Stranger still — Amazon fully supports the company, which is a sub-brand of the more familiar "Anker," best known for portable battery packs.

This is Amazon's strategy to expand Alexa into more gadget and places than other smart home assistants, such as Siri and Google Assistant, in the race to bring AI into the home. The more partners selling devices, the more folks are using Alexa. It just goes to show that, despite the popularity of Amazon's Echo products, hardware isn't always Amazon's focus — services are.