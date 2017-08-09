Fossil shares in free fall as watchmaker trims sales outlook, CFO departs

It's beginning to sound like a broken record for this retailer.

Fossil Group shares are plunging after the watchmaker reported a sharp loss on Tuesday, also announcing the departure of Chief Financial Officer Dennis Secor.

Shares were falling more than 22 percent in premarket hours Wednesday morning. A steep selloff happened last quarter, and the quarter before, as the company's business continues to deteriorate.

Fossil reported that it swung to a second-quarter loss of $344.7 million, or $7.11 a share, from a profit of $6 million, or 12 cents a share, one year ago.

Global retail comps, including e-commerce sales, fell 11 percent year-over-year, with declines in all product categories and all regions, Fossil said.

The watchmaker on Tuesday also handed Wall Street a weaker outlook to digest. Fossil said it now expects revenues to fall as much as 8.5 percent in 2017, having previously forecast that sales would fall no more than 6 percent. The company said the adjustment reflects "updated expectations of [its] wearables rollout in 2017."

Fossil CEO Kosta Kartsotis said today's retail environment has brought "unprecedented disruption," but the company is confident that new products will excite customers to shop its brand in stronger numbers again.

"Wearables have the ability to help mitigate the ongoing softness in the traditional watch category," Kartsotis said on a call with analysts and investors. "In our traditional watch business, we are managing through uncertainty... by focusing... on innovation."

Increasing competition and unexpected expenses are creating "inherent uncertainty" in Fossil's business model, Jefferies analyst Randal Konik wrote in a note to clients.

"While profit improvement initiatives are tracking ahead of plan, FOSL ultimately needs to drive higher volumes to bring wearables margins at parity with traditional watches — at this point, the ability to significantly scale the category remains a question mark."

Meantime, the Apple Watch has been in the news over rumored innovation, presenting a fresh threat to Fossil in the wearables category. Apple is reportedly set to release a new version of its smartwatch later this year, which wouldn't rely as much on the iPhone.

"Unless you are the most important brand in the world, the value proposition of wearables is hard to convey simply through advertising or an interaction with a salesperson," Evercore ISI analyst Omar Saad wrote in a note to clients.

Fitbit, another wearables retailer, has seen its stock fall more than 60 percent over the past 12 months, with consumers less interested in the company's product line-up as they were when the brand first rolled out.

For the second quarter, Fossil said its sales of wearables represented 9 percent of total revenue, compared to 7 percent in the first quarter. In its watches business, declines in traditional watches were partially offset by connected watches, Fossil added.

As of Tuesday's market close, shares of Fossil had fallen 61 percent over the past 12 months.