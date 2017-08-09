Japan is in striking distance of North Korea — here's why the yen is rallying anyway

It's a conundrum: Despite Japan being a likely target of freshly erupting North Korean ire, traders still see the yen as a safe-haven play, and they're pushing the currency higher.

The yen has surged, with the dollar fetching as little as 109.71 yen in Asia trade, down from 110.82 overnight. The dollar/yen was at 109.88 at 11:21 a.m. HK/SIN.

That's in stark contrast to another country likely on the North's target list, South Korea, which saw its currency, the won, markedly drop. The dollar was worth as much as 1,137.10 won in Asia trade on Wednesday, up from as little as 1,125.37 won earlier.

That came in the wake of the North Korean army saying in a statement carried by Pyongyang's state news agency that it was "carefully examining an operational plan" for targeting the U.S. island territory of Guam with "enveloping fire."

If Washington wished to avoid military action, it should stop "recklessly" provoking Pyongyang, a separate statement from another military spokesperson said, according to the stat-run outlet.

North Korea's threats followed a blunt warning from President Donald Trump, which used language similar to the North's own frequent saber-rattling: Pyongyang "will be met with fire, fury, and frankly, power, the likes of which this world has never seen before," Trump said.

The president's warning followed a Washington Post report, citing a confidential U.S. intelligence assessment, that claimed the pariah state had successfully produced a miniaturized nuclear warhead which could fit inside its missiles.

The current war of words appears so far confined between Pyongyang and Trump, but if the situation escalates, Japan could become a target.

But instead of outflows, the yen has seen safe-haven inflows.

Takuji Okubo, chief economist at Japan Macro Advisors, said that's because Japan is a net overseas investor, both on the retail and institutional levels.