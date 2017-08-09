Labor Dept. seeks 18-month delay on parts of investor protection rule

Opponents of a federal rule intended to protect investors might get some of what they want.

In a court brief filed in a lawsuit in Minnesota today, the Labor Department said it has submitted to the Office of Management and Budget a proposal to delay implementing the remaining parts of its so-called fiduciary rule for 18 months.

If approved by OMB, the move would push the out the effective date to July 1, 2019, from Jan. 1, 2018. The proposed 18-month pause mirrors the request from some opponents in the financial services industry, which already had succeeding in getting one delay.

A DOL spokesman declined to comment for this story.