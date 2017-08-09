Pentagon plan for pre-emptive strike on North Korea would reportedly launch from base in Guam

The Department of Defense would deploy B-1B bombers in a pre-emptive attack on North Korea if the commander-in-chief ordered such a strike, NBC News reported Wednesday, citing two current and two former senior military officials.

The officials told NBC that the attack would originate from the Andersen Air Force Base in Guam. Multiple people told NBC that the strike would target roughly two dozen missile-launch sites in North Korea.

On Tuesday, President Donald Trump said that the rogue state would face "fire and fury" if it continued to threaten the United States.

NBC's report comes after a state-media outlet said Pyongyang was "seriously considering" an attack on Guam. Earlier Wednesday, North Korean media said that a plan for such an attackwould be drafted by mid-August. Leader Kim Jong Un would then decide whether to proceed with the strike on the U.S. territory.

