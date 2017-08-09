Samsung retakes top spot from Apple in US smartphone market, Kantar says

Samsung again has a larger market share than Apple in the United States, according to data released by Kantar Worldpanel on Wednesday.

The company said Samsung's Galaxy S8 helped it overtake Apple in May, even though it lost some market share year over year.

"Samsung regained the top sales spot in the USA in the three-month period ending in May 2017, with market share rising to 36.2% from 32.9%" in the prior quarter, Kantar Worldpanel global business unit director Dominic Sunnebo said. Apple's market share came in at 34 percent, which Sunnebo said is up 4.7 percentage points from last year.

Sunnebo said the iPhone 7 and 7 Plus are the two most popular smartphones in the U.S., followed by the Galaxy S7 and Galaxy S8. Combined, Apple and Samsung dominate the top 10 most popular smartphones in the United States, leaving little room for other players such as Lenovo's Motorola Mobility or LG to establish a footing.

Kantar Worldpanel's data differ substantially from at least one other industry watcher. ComScore said earlier this month that as of June, Apple's market share in the U.S. remains at 44.9 percent, followed by Samsung at 29.1 percent.