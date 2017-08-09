South Africa’s Zuma survives no confidence vote – Here’s what happens next

South Africa's scandal-hit President Jacob Zuma was thrown another lifeline Tuesday after a parliamentary vote saw him receive sufficient backing from within his African National Congress (ANC) party to stave off challengers.

Zuma, who has been embroiled in corruption allegations since taking office in 2009, survived a no confidence vote by a majority of 198 votes to 177, after a motion was called by the opposition Democratic Alliance party who accuse him of suppressing democracy.

The result is seen as a victory for the 75-year-old leader who has remained at the helm of the country's dominant ANC for eight years. This despite undergoing as many no confidence votes on the back of corruption charges and the continued demise of the economy, which slipped into technical recession in June.

Yet the continued reign of Zuma is far from clear. Now in his second and final term as national president, Zuma will be replaced in the country's 2019 general election. However, with the ANC's leadership election in December fast-approaching, some analysts suggest that Zuma could still be out in months rather than years.