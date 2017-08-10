ADP CEO unleashes on Bill Ackman: Reminds me of a 'spoiled brat'

The head of Automatic Data Processing likened activist hedge fund manager Bill Ackman's back and forth with the company over an extension to the deadline for nominating directors to that of a "spoiled brat."

"It kind of reminds me a little bit of a spoiled brat in school asking the teacher for an extension for their homework," ADP CEO Carlos Rodriguez said Thursday on CNBC's "Squawk on the Street."

Rodriguez said Ackman requested a 30 to 45 day extension on the nomination deadline, then revised it down to a week, but then adding he might need more time after that.

Automatic Data Processing revealed last Friday that Bill Ackman's Pershing Square Capital Management took an 8 percent stake in the company, mostly in derivatives.

On Monday, Pershing Square nominated its CEO Ackman and two others to serve on the board of the payroll processor.

Shares of ADP traded traded about 0.8 percent lower Thursday morning and are down nearly 9 percent for the month.

— CNBC's Tae Kim and Angelica LaVito contributed to this report.