The Bank of England (BOE) has decided to keep using polymer, an ingredient containing beef, for its banknotes despite a backdrop of animal rights activists angered by the move.

The U.K.'s central bank said on Thursday that it would continue using the substance in future print runs, and that the only other viable options to printing polymer notes was to use chemicals derived from palm oil.

Concerns were raised over the latter option as palm oil has been linked to serious environmental issues surrounding deforestation, climate change and the survival of endangered species.

The BOE's decision followed a lengthy consultation involving 3,544 people. Of those who expressed their thoughts, 3,010 (88%) were against the use of animal-derived additives and 1,472 (48%) were against the use of palm oil derivatives.

Just under a third of respondents (31%) expressed preference against the use of both animal and palm oil derivatives.