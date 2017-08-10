For Marcus Lemonis, saving this multi-cultural hair care company was a family affair

"We hired some assistant for my mom to help with the accounting and the financial part," says Taylore of The Profit's sweeping changes. "My dad is way more focused than he was before. So I think what [Marcus] really did was outline, 'Hey, this is what you guys are good at. But this is how we need to structure it, so that way you can continue to do what you're good at, and do it even better.'"

Today, Ashtae is rapidly becoming a globally-known brand in the beauty business. Since the Woods' episode aired, the company has been inundated with new supply orders, distributors and opportunities to expand its reach. This explosive growth means the Woods and Marcus have to build the Ashtae team beyond its close-knit circle with new hires. It's an issue Taylore concedes has encountered more than a "little bit of resistance" with her parents.

As for what's next for the budding beauty brand, well, it depends on which member of the Woods clan you speak with. While Michael prefers to see the company grow to such heights as tech luminaries like Google and Amazon and eventually offer an IPO, Taylore has more realistic, near-term goals: She wants to build up a complementary video arm of beauty how-to's.

"We definitely plan to release a lot more video content, and we want to, sort of, be that company that people can go to when they have questions about their hair," she says.