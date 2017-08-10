Early movers: KSS, APRN, GOOS, PRGO, EAT, DAL, FOXA, JACK, ELF & more

Check out which companies are making headlines before the bell:

Kohl's – The retailer reported quarterly profit of $1.24 per share, five cents a share above estimates. Revenue also exceeded forecasts and the retailer saw a drop of four-tenths of a percent in comparable-store sales, but that was smaller than the 1.5 percent decline that analysts had expected.

Blue Apron – The meal kit company reported a quarterly loss of 47 cents per share in its first quarterly report as a public company, wider than the 30-cent loss anticipated by analysts. Revenue did exceed forecasts, however, and Blue Apron registered customer growth of 23 percent over a year earlier.

Canada Goose – The luxury apparel maker reported a smaller-than-expected loss and had greater-than-expected revenue for its fiscal first quarter, as it sold more merchandise across its various sales platforms.

Perrigo – The maker of store-branded drugs earned an adjusted $1.22 per share for its third quarter, beating consensus estimates of $1.10 a share. Revenue was also above forecasts and the company forecast full-year earnings above Street projections.

Brinker International – The parent of Chili's and other restaurant brands earned an adjusted $1.09 for its latest quarter, five cents a share above estimates. Revenue also exceeded forecasts. Same-restaurant sales dropped 1.8 percent, but that was slightly smaller than the expected 1.9 percent drop. Brinker also raised its quarterly dividend to 38 cents per share from 34 cents.

Delta Air Lines – Barclays began coverage on the airline with an "overweight" rating, saying Delta was driven by a culture of respect for customers and employees and that this has turned it into a large, safe, and profitable airline.

21st Century Fox – Fox beat estimates by one cent a share, with adjusted quarterly earnings of 36 cents per share. The media company's revenue fell slightly short of forecasts on a slide in movie-related revenue. Fox's cable division revenue rose 10.4 percent.

Jack In The Box – The company fell six cents a share short of consensus estimates, with adjusted quarterly profit of 99 cents per share. The restaurant chain's revenue missed estimates, as well. Comparable sales for Jack In The Box restaurants rose 0.1 percent compared to forecasts of a 0.2 percent drop.

E.L.F. Beauty – E.L.F. earned an adjusted 12 cents per share for the second quarter, nine cents a share above estimates. The beauty products maker saw revenue exceed forecasts, as well. The company also reaffirmed its prior 2017 outlook.

Live Nation Entertainment – Live Nation came in 10 cents a share ahead of Street forecasts, reporting quarterly profit of 29 cents per share. The entertainment event promoter's revenue also beat estimates, and Live Nation said concert ticket sales were up 22 percent through the end of July compared to the same period a year ago.

Planet Fitness – Planet Fitness reported adjusted quarterly profit of 22 cents per share, three cents a share above estimates. The fitness chain also saw revenue beat forecasts. The company raised its full-year outlook, as well, and said it expects to see same-location sales up 8 to 9 percent for 2017.

Chicago Bridge & Iron – The company lost $3.02 per share for its latest quarter, a far worse result than the 83 cents per share profit analysts had been expecting. The provider of infrastructure and technology services for the energy industry also suspended its dividend and announced its intention to sell its technology business. Chicago Bridge called the quarter's results disappointing but said it was taking decisive steps to strengthen its operating performance and financial position.

Microsoft – Microsoft's dispute with cybersecurity firm Kaspersky was resolved, with Kaspersky withdrawing antitrust complaints it had made against the software giant in Europe. Microsoft agreed to change its method of delivering security updates to Windows users, and the two also announced a resolution of Kaspersky's allegation that Microsoft had made it excessively difficult for non-Microsoft security software to be installed in Windows 10.

Facebook – Facebook announced a revamped video offering called "Watch," which will debut to a limited group of U.S. users at first. "Watch" will offer a wide range of programming, including original content.

Valeant Pharmaceuticals - Hedge fund manager John Paulson cut his fund's stake in the Canadian drugmaker to 6 percent from 6.3 percent, but Paulson did say he is still fully supportive of Valeant's leadership.

Tesla – The automaker is close to testing an electric, commercial self-driving truck that can move in "platoons" with other similar vehicles, according to a Reuters report.

Vantiv – The credit card processor was upgraded to "buy" from "hold" at Stifel Nicolaus, on optimism surrounding the company's deal to buy British payment processing firm Worldpay. Stifel also raised its price target on the stock to $85 per share from $63.