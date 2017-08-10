    ×

    Commodities

    'Gold is about break out on the upside strongly,' Dennis Gartman says

    • The runup in gold prices is far from over, commodities expert Dennis Gartman told CNBC.
    • He believes right now investors should have about 10 to 15 percent of their portfolios allocated to gold.
    • His comments came shortly after Ray Dalio said he recommends investors allocate 5 to 10 percent of their portfolios to gold because of the rising North Korea risk.
    I think gold is about to break out on the upside strongly: Dennis Gartman
    I think gold is about to break out to the upside: Dennis Gartman   

    The runup in gold prices is far from over, commodities expert Dennis Gartman told CNBC on Thursday.

    With tensions mounting between the United States and North Korea, investors have been moving into the precious metal and other safe haven trades. On Thursday, gold futures hit their highest level in two months, jumping about 1 percent.

    "Gold is about to break out on the upside strongly," the editor and publisher of The Gartman Letter said in an interview with "Power Lunch."

    Gold bars
    Dario Pignatelli | Bloomberg | Getty Images
    Gold bars

    He believes inflationary pressures, especially an increase in wages, and the fact that monetary authorities have been expanding supply reserves are going to have a bullish impact on gold.

    Gartman has liked the commodity for years and believes right now investors should have about 10 to 15 percent of their portfolios allocated to gold.

    "One never knows when geopolitical risks will arise. One never knows when something untoward will happen economically," he said.

    "The stock market looks a little vulnerable. The geopolitical circumstances are getting worse and worse." Gartman added.

    His comments came shortly after Bridgewater Associates founder Ray Dalio said he recommends investors allocate 5 to 10 percent of their portfolios to gold.

    "We can also say that if the above things go badly, it would seem that gold (more than other safe haven assets like the dollar, yen, and treasuries) would benefit," Dalio wrote in a LinkedIn blog post.

    Dalio cited the rising geopolitical tensions between the U.S. and North Korea in recent days.

    — CNBC's Tae Kim and Fred Imbert contributed to this report.

    Related Securities

    Symbol
    Price
    		  
    Change
    %Change
    GOLD
    ---
    GLD
    ---
    SLV
    ---
    IAU
    ---

    Playing

    Share this video...

    ×

    Watch Next...