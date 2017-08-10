Market drop is a good opportunity to buy, experts say

The market's drop on Thursday is a good opportunity to buy, experts told CNBC.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell about 200 points on Thursday amid concerns about tensions between the U.S. and North Korea.

However, both Lori Heinel and Rob Morgan told "Power Lunch" they are focused on earnings, which they believe will ultimately push the market higher.

"We see improving earnings and a better global backdrop as being constructive for equities in the second half," said Heinel, who oversees $2.7 trillion in total assets as deputy global chief investment officer at State Street Global Advisors.

Besides, pullbacks are normal, said Morgan, chief investment officer at Sandy Spring Trust.

"Projected earnings growth over the next several quarters still looks pretty good and stocks in the long run will follow earnings growth," he said.

"Thank goodness we're getting some of these pullbacks. It puts fear back into the markets. It gives us that wall of worry we are far from a euphoric stage, which I find very encouraging," he added.