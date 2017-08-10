    ×

    US Markets

    Market drop is a good opportunity to buy, experts say

    • State Street's Lori Heinel and Sandy Spring Trust's Rob Morgan told CNBC they are focused on earnings, which they believe will ultimately push the market higher.
    • Thank goodness there's been a pullback, which puts fear back in the market, Morgan said.
    • However, Richard Weiss said he's had concerns about the market all year based on fundamentals.
    Good opportunities to buy on the dips: State Street Global Advisors' Lori Heinel
    Good opportunities to buy on the dips: State Street Global Advisors' Lori Heinel   

    The market's drop on Thursday is a good opportunity to buy, experts told CNBC.

    The Dow Jones industrial average fell about 200 points on Thursday amid concerns about tensions between the U.S. and North Korea.

    However, both Lori Heinel and Rob Morgan told "Power Lunch" they are focused on earnings, which they believe will ultimately push the market higher.

    "We see improving earnings and a better global backdrop as being constructive for equities in the second half," said Heinel, who oversees $2.7 trillion in total assets as deputy global chief investment officer at State Street Global Advisors.

    Besides, pullbacks are normal, said Morgan, chief investment officer at Sandy Spring Trust.

    "Projected earnings growth over the next several quarters still looks pretty good and stocks in the long run will follow earnings growth," he said.

    "Thank goodness we're getting some of these pullbacks. It puts fear back into the markets. It gives us that wall of worry we are far from a euphoric stage, which I find very encouraging," he added.

    What's behind the stock market sell-off?
    Market expert: Stocks are selling off because of lofty valuations   

    The war of words been the U.S. and North Korea has been escalating. Earlier this week, President Donald Trump said North Korea would face "fire and fury" if it continued to threaten the United States. North Korea responded by saying it was considering a plan to attack Guam and dismissed Trump's warnings as a "load of nonsense."

    On Thursday, Trump said his previous statement may not have been tough enough.

    However, Richard Weiss, chief investment officer over multi-asset strategies at American Century Investments, said he's had concerns about the stock market since the beginning of the year because of fundamentals.

    He specifically pointed to U.S. real economic growth that has been "hovering" around 2 percent and the fact that the Federal Reserve is going to start shrinking its balance sheet.

    "It's really hard to see where the fuel for further earnings growth is going to come from," Weiss told "Power Lunch."

    He isn't redeploying new money into equities and is instead focusing on fixed income and risk assets outside the U.S.

    Related Securities

    Symbol
    Price
    		  
    Change
    %Change
    DJIA
    ---

    Playing

    Share this video...

    ×

    Watch Next...