Jackpots in the two largest U.S. lotteries keep climbing — with a combined jackpot that now exceeds $735 million.

The Mega Millions jackpot is now $382 million, and the Powerball jackpot, $356 million, after drawings this week failed to yield winners for either game's top prize. It's the first time U.S. lottery players have a choice of games with jackpots topping $300 million.

(The next Mega Millions drawing is at 11 p.m. ET on Friday; Powerball, 10:59 p.m. ET on Saturday.)

If the prize amount doesn't go up before the next drawing, the Mega Millions jackpot would be the sixth-largest in the game's history.

The most recent big Mega Millions win — $536 million in July 2016 — was the third-largest in the game's history, and the seventh-largest in any U.S. lottery. It was the most ever awarded to a single Mega Millions winner, and the highest cash-value jackpot awarded to a single winner in a U.S. lottery.