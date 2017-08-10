Short-seller Andrew Left targets trader favorite Nvidia before earnings

Citron Research's Andrew Left tells CNBC's "Fast Money" he shorted Nvidia ahead of its earnings report tonight, adding "This stock has run way too far, too fast."
The short-seller added he also bought some call options for insurance in case he is incorrect on his bearish view.
Nvidia will report fiscal second-quarter results after the market close.
This wasn't the first time Left expressed a negative view on Nvidia shares. He predicted last December that the stock would decline to $90 and tweeted about the graphics chip maker in June.
Nvidia did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
The company is one of the best performing stocks in the market. Its shares are up more than 50 percent year to date versus the S&P 500's 9 percent return.