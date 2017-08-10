Snap is expected to show more users — but still big losses — when it reports after the bell

The company is estimated to report about 174.61 million daily active users for its disappearing message app, adding more than 9 million daily active users from last quarter, according to FactSet. That would be a faster pace of growth than the 5 million daily users added in the fourth quarter and the 8 million added in the first quarter.

Snapchat uses advertising — like short video clips and augmented reality filters — to make money, so a growing pool of users means there's a growing number of eyeballs that will see those ads.



Indeed, Snap's second-quarter revenue is expected to be way up from a year ago: Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect revenue of $186.2 million, up from $71.8 million in the year-ago period.

But that's not necessarily enough to cover Snap's ballooning expenses. Snap is expected to post an adjusted loss of 14 cents per share, according to a Thomson Reuters consensus estimate.

The second quarter report will be Wall Street's first look at a more stripped-down version of Snap's expenses as a public company. Last quarter, Snap booked a net loss of $2.2 billion, driven by $2 billion in IPO-related expenses. But over the past few years, Snap has also shelled out on marketing, R&D and new hires, according to its IPO prospectus.