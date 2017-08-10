Snap shares tumble in volatile trade after another quarter of disappointing user growth

But compared to the first three months of the year, the growth seems less dramatic: DAUs grew 4 percent quarter-over-quarter, and ARPU grew 16 percent. The company saw a surge of ARPU growth in Europe and the rest of the world, but the increase in North America was more muted.
Losses also piled up during the quarter. In the three months ending in June, Snap posted a loss of $443.1 million, as costs rose across the board, especially in marketing, R&D and operations. The company — a huge patron of Google Cloud — did save money in hosting costs thanks to more efficient infrastructure.
Snap makes money from advertising, like short video clips and sponsored augmented reality filters. Digital advertising has become a challenging area to monetize, dominated by Facebook and Google — so a growing pool of users means there's a growing number of eyeballs that will see ads and return money to investors.