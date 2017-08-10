Snap shares tumble in volatile trade after another quarter of disappointing user growth

Snap's second-ever quarterly report as a public company came at a crucial time for the ephemeral messaging app.

The company went public in March amid a dearth of IPOs, and was well-received at first: Shares jumped 44 percent on the first trading day. But Wall Street analysts, including IPO underwriter Morgan Stanley, have gradually lowered the expectations. Shares have been under pressure, falling about 41 percent over the past three months.

Despite reporting double-digit growth in daily users and triple-digit growth in revenue per user on Thursday, Snap has struggled to meet the high bar of constant growth that's been expected of Silicon Valley companies like Facebook.

About 173 million people open Snapchat's app each day worldwide, a 21 percent increase from a year ago. And average revenue per user rose 109 percent from this time last year, the company said on Thursday.