S&P 500's 1% decline Thursday is a rarity for 2017

Did you know?

Remarkably, nearly two-thirds of the way into 2017, Thursday is just the sixth time all year that the S&P 500 has fallen at least 1 percent on an intraday basis. Thursday's low is down 1.18 percent.

If the S&P 500 closes down more than 1 percent, it would be just the third time this year it would close down 1 percent or more. The two other times it closed down at least 1 percent was down 1.24 percent on March 21 and down 1.8 percent on May 17. So right now, the S&P 500 is on pace for its third biggest decline of 2017.

Interesting to note: In all of 2016, 12 times did the S&P 500 fall 2 percent-plus intraday, and it closed down 2 percent or more on five different occasions.

The S&P 500 has not had any 2 percent declines this year – either on an intraday basis or a closing basis.