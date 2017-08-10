    ×

    S&P 500's 1% decline Thursday is a rarity for 2017

    Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) on January 6, 2016 in New York City.
    Spencer Platt | Getty Images News | Getty Images
    Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) on January 6, 2016 in New York City.

    Remarkably, nearly two-thirds of the way into 2017, Thursday is just the sixth time all year that the S&P 500 has fallen at least 1 percent on an intraday basis. Thursday's low is down 1.18 percent.

    If the S&P 500 closes down more than 1 percent, it would be just the third time this year it would close down 1 percent or more. The two other times it closed down at least 1 percent was down 1.24 percent on March 21 and down 1.8 percent on May 17. So right now, the S&P 500 is on pace for its third biggest decline of 2017.

    Interesting to note: In all of 2016, 12 times did the S&P 500 fall 2 percent-plus intraday, and it closed down 2 percent or more on five different occasions.

    The S&P 500 has not had any 2 percent declines this year – either on an intraday basis or a closing basis.

