Now you can stay in Trump’s childhood home for $750 per night

From tree houses to igloos, Airbnb offers some pretty unique accommodation experiences, but it is now giving vacationers the chance to stay in the former home of a sitting president.

The childhood home of U.S. President Donald Trump in Queens, New York City, has been listed on the property sharing platform for a cost of $750 per night.

Described as an "opulent" home with five bedrooms and space to sleep 20 guests, the two-storey property also features a conference space and a giant cardboard cut-out of the President, which the host describes as a "great companion for watching Fox News."

The Tudor-style property was built by Trump's father Fred Trump, a real estate developer, in 1940 and was home to Trump until the age of four, when his family moved to a larger brick house nearby.

"Not much has been changed since the Trumps lived here, the kitchen is original and the opulent furnishings represent the style and affluence in which the Trumps would have lived. This is a unique and special opportunity to stay in the home of a sitting president," the listing reads.

It is yet to receive any reviews.

The Trump Organization was not available for comment when contacted by CNBC. However, New York auction house Paramount Realty USA confirmed in March the property's ties to the former president's family.

The property sold at auction in March to an unidentified bidder for $2.14 million, well above the $1.39 million paid by real estate investor Michael Davis who bought the house in December, weeks after Trump's election.

In September last year, while the property was on the market, Trump was shown a photograph on NBC's "The Tonight Show". He said at the time: "Oh, that's sad to look at that. I want to buy it. I want to buy it."

