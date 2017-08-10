Trump’s North Korea strategy is straight from Putin's playbook, analyst says

Escalating tensions between the U.S. and North Korea have highlighted similarities between President Donald Trump and another political heavyweight: Vladimir Putin, according to one leading political analyst.
The U.S. president has been accused of responding with undue aggression to continued threats from North Korea and its expanding military arsenal. Charles Hecker, a senior partner at consultancy Control Risks, told CNBC that this was an attempt to distract from the domestic controversies which have dogged the Trump administration over recent months.
Trump said Tuesday that any threat to the U.S. by Kim Jong Un would be met with "fire and fury like the world has never seen" which has since prompted the totalitarian regime to announce plans for a strike on the U.S. military base of Guam.