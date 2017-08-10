Wal-Mart back-to-school sign hung above guns, sparking outrage

Wal-Mart is catching fire for a guns display at one of its stores, after a photo went viral on Wednesday of the sign that hung above it.

The photo shows a back-to-school banner that reads "Own the school year like a hero" situated above a glass case full of guns.

"What's seen in this photograph would never be acceptable in our stores," a Wal-Mart spokesperson told CNBC in a statement. "We regret this situation and are looking into how it could have happened."

Initial reports said the store was in Evansville, Indiana, but that has not been confirmed by Wal-Mart as of Thursday afternoon. They had started their investigation midday Wednesday, after the photo began circulating.

The customer who initially tweeted out the photo and who also spoke with The Washington Post has since taken her Twitter account private.

The woman, Leeanna May, insisted in an interview with the Post that the photo was taken in Evansville.

But Wal-Mart's latest tweets to unhappy customers tell a different story. It appears there is still some confusion regarding which store the sign was seen at.

This isn't the first time Wal-Mart has come under a viral attack for its products.

In July, Wal-Mart used a racist term to describe a wig cap sold online. Sold by a third party, the color of the hat was listed as "n—– brown."

The retailer also drew fire in 2016, prior to Sept. 11, when a store used Coca-Cola products to build two towers signifying the World Trade Center. A banner reading "We will never forget" hung above it.

—CNBC's Courtney Reagan contributed to this reporting.