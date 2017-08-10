You can buy your very own giant inflatable Trump-like chicken on eBay

For $500, you can buy your very own giant inflatable Trump-like chicken.

And of course, eBay is the marketplace to purchase it.

On eBay, there's a 10-foot "Donald trump chicken mascot golden hair" inflatable on sale for $500. The chicken balloon is "custom made" from "oxford fabric" according to the listing's product description. The seller is also providing free shipping as well as an air blower, ropes and sandbags to help you set up the giant inflatable.

A picture of a giant inflatable chicken striking a close resemblance to President Donald Trump went viral on Wednesday, after Twitter users posted images of a chicken balloon glaring down at the White House.

The giant Trump chicken that went viral was placed near the White House by documentary filmmaker Taran Singh Brar, who told USA Today that he did it to make a statement about the president being a "weak and ineffective leader."

Brar listed Trump's unwillingness to release tax returns, stand up to Vladimir Putin and dealing with North Korea as his prime examples.

However, the origin of the giant inflatable chicken actually doesn't involve Trump at all.

Instead, the giant fowl originally was a sculpture in China to commemorate the "Year of the Rooster," according to the New York Times. But the Trump resemblance is unmistakable. Knockoffs of the original sculpture include miniature ceramic replicas, shirts, mugs and, of course, a giant inflatable model.

The Trump chicken also was used as a mascot for tax marches across the country with protesters demanding the president release his tax returns. There's even a Twitter account dedicated to following the journeys of the Trump-esque "Tax March Chicken."

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.