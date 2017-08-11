How startup Bistro Planet delivers to foodies, and help the trucks that make the food

After pioneering the technology behind marijuana delivery service Eaze, Roie Edery and Aleksey Klempner began looking for other industries that were "ripe for a technological disruption" — and they kept coming back to food trucks.

The food truck industry is a lucrative niche, with revenue growing at an annual rate of 7.9 percent from 2011-2016, according to research firm IBISWorld, hitting nearly $870 million.

However, the business of running a food truck is complicated and often inefficient, Edery and Klempner found.

"We had a front row seat into disruptive technology in an area where the [food truck] industry was very manual and very disjointed and fragmented," Edery told CNBC recently.

"And we kept coming back to the mobile food vendor space…which has its own set of challenges that have pretty much not been even attempted to be remedied by technology companies, so that's where we saw the opportunity," he added.

Edery and Klempner set out to unite the entire food truck market under one platform, by connecting foodies to food trucks, and providing business technologies to food truck owners.

In June, they launched their app Bistro Planet in Los Angeles, and it has already expanded into California's Orange County amid significant user growth. More than 10,000 users and 250 food trucks currently use the platform, according to Edery, the start up's CEO. Around 50,000 meals have been served through the app so far.