There are plenty of what ifs that could derail your travel plans. But does it necessarily follow that you need travel insurance?

Nervous travelers have had plenty of real-world examples this summer, from a power outage in the Outer Banks off North Carolina that forced the evacuation of an estimated 50,000 visitors and prevented the arrival of many more, to Tropical Storm Cindy, which affected travel in five states. Last week, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration raised its tropical storm and hurricane forecast, noting this year could be "extremely active."

More travelers are opting in for coverage. Last year, 42.6 million travelers purchased more than 32.3 million travel insurance plans, according to the U.S. Travel Insurance Association. Those numbers are up 23.7 percent and 28.5 percent, respectively, from 2014.

But deciding whether you'd benefit from travel insurance isn't a quick "yea" or 'nay." Experts say it depends on several factors, including the cost and components of your trip, where you live and where you're headed, and what potential problems you're worried about (like that "extremely active" hurricane season).

"There's no simple answer, because everyone's trip is slightly different," Christopher Elliott, who advocates on behalf of travelers through his website, Elliott.org, told CNBC earlier this summer.

These four questions can help you weigh your options: