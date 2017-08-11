European markets open lower as North Korea tensions intensify; Innogy, Novozymes report

European stocks opened sharply lower on Friday morning as geopolitical tensions over North Korea intensified.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 was 0.8 percent down with all sectors moving south.

Geopolitical concerns take center stage once again this week after President Donald Trump issued a new round of comments against North Korea, while warning it not to strike Guam or any U.S. ally. He said that his first threat to unleash "fire and fury" may have not been tough enough.

As a result, the volatility index known as VIX was at a nine-month high, though it was close to record lows earlier this week – before the tensions sparked.

Thus, investors were piling into safe haven assets. The dollar was at an eight-week low against the Japanese yen during Asian trading.

In the corporate world, Innogy, Novozymes and Old Mutual are due to report. In Italy, authorities have given Telecom Italia more time to hand in details of the role of its top shareholder Vivendi in running the company. Elsewhere, Volkswagen and Tata Motors have ended talks on an emerging markets merger, Reuters reported.

In terms of data there will be inflation numbers coming in from France, Spain and Italy throughout the morning.

Oil prices were lower by nearly 1 percent on Friday morning on oversupply fears. On Thursday, an OPEC report showed that global consumption is set to keep rising. The IEA is to release its latest oil report at 9 a.m. London time.

