First Look: Jay Leno pays tribute to our fathers and the cars they drove

This week, Jay Leno hangs out with the ultimate father and son team: Nascar legends Richard and Kyle Petty. Then, Jay heads to the Riverside County Fair to learn the art of tractor pulling with a father, daughter duo. He also meets a girl who restored a Mustang and an airplane with her dad; witnesses a surprise reunion of a father and his long-lost Corvette; and gets invited to a Shelby family reunion and drives one of the rarest Shelby's around. It's an episode that's all about nostalgic rides, fast cars and family ties!

About Jay Leno's Garage

"Jay Leno's Garage" explores our obsession with all things automotive. From classic cars to supercars and everything in-between, Jay is hitting the road to discover the most exciting, weird and wonderful vehicles ever made and meet the passionate people behind their wheels. Each one-hour themed episode features a mix of stunts, challenges, reviews, and celebrity interviews that showcases the colorful history of the automobile. Whether he's exploring the story of an iconic brand, road-testing the newest super car, or investigating the latest automotive innovations, there is no wheel Jay won't get behind to tell the story of our love affair with the car.