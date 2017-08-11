When she was 15, Zhang and her family moved from Beijing to Hong Kong, a world of lights, noise and color far away from mainland China, and a place she could make money for the first time. “We did not know what other way to live, than just finding whatever job was out there to make a living,” she said. Zhang worked in factories for five years, moving around to make extra money.

Even though her work was monotonous, it gave her a freedom she’d never had. “I really felt free in Hong Kong … I could buy anything I wanted to buy. I could eat anything I wanted to eat. And I could wear anything I wanted to wear.”

Hong Kong being a British colony at the time meant Zhang had the chance to move to the U.K. to study. But arriving there was a shock. “Not only I did not know anyone, I also (didn’t) speak the language. So for all my dream(s) of getting (an) education and to be away from (the) factory, I ended up on this, almost a new planet. And I remember the first night I got there, I sat on my suitcases and cried. Because I really felt scared,” she said.

Again she scrambled for cash, so she worked in a traditional British fish and chip shop run by a Chinese couple, in her limited English offering people “salt and vinegar” for their fries. She found entertainment in watching then Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher in televised parliamentary debates. “I remember I was in awe watching her and thinking: ‘How could she speak so well? How is that possible that she was debating with this roomful of hundreds of men?’ She was so brave and she was so good. And I just had her… as my role model.”